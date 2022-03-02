NASCAR's Richard Childress Offers 1 Million Rounds of Ammo to Ukraine

Richard Childress is known by most for winning six NASCAR Cup championships as a team owner. What he's in the news for now, though, is largely unrelated to on-track action. He's working with Ammo, Inc. in order to send one million rounds of ammo to Ukraine in support of its fight against Russia.

Childress announced the initiative during a Fox and Friends interview Wednesday morning. He said he and Ammo, Inc. Chairman Fred Wagenhals are prioritizing this project so Ukrainian soldiers can better arm themselves against the ongoing invasion.

"I was listening the other day to (Ukranian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy say he didn't want out, he wanted ammunition," Childress said. "I called my good friend Fred Wagenhals, who is the Chairman of AMMO, Inc., and I said, 'Fred, we have to help these people. They need ammunition.' He stepped right up."