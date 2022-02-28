The 2023 Nissan Z has been a long time coming, and its arrival seems to be drawing close at last. So says an apparently leaked launch timeline posted to social media by a Nissan salesperson, which outlines the Z as entering production in March and going on sale in time for summer.

Nissan's alleged Z rollout plans were revealed in a since-deleted Facebook post by one Tommy Bennett, whose profile says he works for Mountain View Nissan in Cleveland, Ohio. It specifies the Z as entering production in March and being introduced to the media in April, which means first impressions are likely coming in May at the very latest. Following that in June will be the "start of sales," and presumably, deliveries too, while the big marketing push appears slated for mid-summer, in August.

Nissan declined to comment on the document when contacted, and I'm still awaiting a reply from the self-proclaimed dealer.