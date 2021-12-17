Eye-searing Porsche Has Strange History, Huge Price Tag

The Porsche 911 is usually a pretty good car whichever model you buy. The Prime Minister of Kuwait certainly had an eye for performance, though, when he purchased a 911 Turbo S back in 1998. His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah even went so far as speccing out some rather lurid color choices for the car. Now, that very Porsche could be yours, being sold by Pfaff Reserve at a rather strange list price of $888,888.

As spotted by Daniel Golson, the specially-commissioned vehicle is finished in Vanilla Yellow; it's a cool tone, adjacent to white with almost a hint of green to it. Paired with the usual Turbo S rims and yellow brake calipers, it's an unusual choice, but in itself, not worth an article alone. Rest assured though, His Highness was just getting started.