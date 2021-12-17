Eye-searing Porsche Has Strange History, Huge Price Tag

Where things really get wild is the two-tone Porsche Orange and Yellow interior. Normally you'd have to open the doors to notice a car's interior finishes, but this searingly-bright leather is readily visible from a mile away. Amazingly, the two contrasting colors are joined by plenty of woodgrain paneling in the interior, which kind of works, but also really, really doesn't. Naturally, the carpets are a different color again, in tan. We almost wonder why the Prime Minster didn't just go for purple to really drive the madness home.
Other touches that tell you this is a special car include the seats embroidered with the owner's initials - NMS - in the headrest. Even better, virtually everything that could have been wrapped in leather has been, from the seatbelt buckles to the little controls for the power side mirrors. You love to see it.