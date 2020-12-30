You’d Never Know This 1965 Mercedes-Benz 190D Hides a Boosted BMW Straight-Six

Swapping out an engine in favor of something turbocharged typically means you're in the business of highway pulls and parking lot shenanigans, but not always. Slow cars need more power, turbochargers offer it on the cheap, and if you just want a little more drivability, they might just be the answer. For instance, this 1965 Mercedes 190D definitely needed a little more power. It's not too far from stock, but it has smartphone-controlled air suspension, a refreshed interior, and most importantly, an M20 inline-six out of a BMW E30 fitted with a tiny turbocharger.

That's not the whole story, though. Interested in keeping the car looking cohesive, the owner decided to re-brand the 2.5-liter BMW motor with help from some black powder coat and laser etching. The result is an engine that will look distinctively BMW to brand enthusiasts, but correct for the application nonetheless. It's an interesting mashup of two brands that, while it might get a few people bothered, is interesting and super unique from where we're standing.