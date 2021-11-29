The GMC Hummer EV’s Max Tow Rating Is Lower Than the Chevy Colorado
Four-digit horsepower doesn't necessarily make the Hummer a workhorse, but that was never the point.
No one's buying a 1,000-horsepower GMC Hummer EV to tow construction equipment with—at least, not that I know of. Still, generally speaking, towing is an important task for any pickup. That's what makes the Ultium battery-powered truck's max tow capacity of 7,500 pounds so interesting, especially when you compare it to other rigs both in and outside of its relatively new category.
That rating was announced by GMC's Global Vice President Duncan Aldred last week, alongside news of the truck's 329-mile driving range. If you're exclusively pitting it against electric pickups, then it's a good deal behind the Rivian R1T's 11,000-pound rating. It's also down more than a ton to the Ford F-150 Lightning, which can tug 10,000 pounds according to the Blue Oval. While none of these EVs can outdo their traditional gas half-ton counterparts, they're still plenty capable of towing a reasonably sized tandem-axle travel trailer—the Hummer's just closer to its limit when doing so.
Switch over to the performance truck segment and the Hummer still falls to the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram TRX. These seem like the GMC's most appropriate rivals, even though they run on fossil fuel. The Raptor, with its 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6, can pull as much as 8,200 pounds; meanwhile, the Ram slots in just below that at 8,100 pounds.
Notably, the Hummer EV's max payload capacity of 1,300 pounds is roughly on-par with the Ram TRX's, if a bit lower than the Raptor's 1,400-pound mark. With a reported curb weight of 9,046 pounds, the Hummer's platform has to hold a massive amount, even when it's not loaded.
The Hummer EV is more on-par with midsize trucks, at least from a towing perspective. It beats the Nissan Frontier and matches the Ford Ranger, though it falls to the Jeep Gladiator and Chevy Colorado. In its most work-capable form, the Gladiator can pull 7,650 pounds, giving it a 150-pound advantage over the Hummer. As for the Colorado, it caps out at 7,700. That isn't much more, admittedly, but it's official nonetheless.
One piece of towing tech the Hummer has and these others don't is trailer-friendly hands-free Super Cruise. A GM rep confirmed this feature to The Drive before, making it one of just three models to feature the equipment alongside the 2022 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra. It'll also power your camper trailer on the go, enabling it to kick on your air conditioner before arriving at a campsite so it's cool when you set up.
As you can tell, the Hummer is more about going fast and looking cool doing it than hauling a whole bunch. And that's okay—just know what's most important to you when writing that check.
