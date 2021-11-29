The GMC Hummer EV’s Max Tow Rating Is Lower Than the Chevy Colorado

No one's buying a 1,000-horsepower GMC Hummer EV to tow construction equipment with—at least, not that I know of. Still, generally speaking, towing is an important task for any pickup. That's what makes the Ultium battery-powered truck's max tow capacity of 7,500 pounds so interesting, especially when you compare it to other rigs both in and outside of its relatively new category. That rating was announced by GMC's Global Vice President Duncan Aldred last week, alongside news of the truck's 329-mile driving range. If you're exclusively pitting it against electric pickups, then it's a good deal behind the Rivian R1T's 11,000-pound rating. It's also down more than a ton to the Ford F-150 Lightning, which can tug 10,000 pounds according to the Blue Oval. While none of these EVs can outdo their traditional gas half-ton counterparts, they're still plenty capable of towing a reasonably sized tandem-axle travel trailer—the Hummer's just closer to its limit when doing so.

Ford Ford F-150 Lightning

Switch over to the performance truck segment and the Hummer still falls to the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram TRX. These seem like the GMC's most appropriate rivals, even though they run on fossil fuel. The Raptor, with its 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6, can pull as much as 8,200 pounds; meanwhile, the Ram slots in just below that at 8,100 pounds. Notably, the Hummer EV's max payload capacity of 1,300 pounds is roughly on-par with the Ram TRX's, if a bit lower than the Raptor's 1,400-pound mark. With a reported curb weight of 9,046 pounds, the Hummer's platform has to hold a massive amount, even when it's not loaded.

Chevrolet Chevy Colorado