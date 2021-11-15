BMW’s LMDh Prototype Racer Will Have the Big Grille Too

This prototype marks the first such car from BMW since 1999, when it collaborated with Williams Formula One Team on the BMW V12 LMR to win that year's 24 Hours of Le Mans. With BMW's V12s not guaranteed to stick around past the year the M LMDh debuts, it's likely the car will use a smaller drivetrain, potentially one related to that new turbo V8. We know for sure it'll be a hybrid like all LMDh cars (Dh is for Daytona Hybrid, not Designated Hitter).

The BMW M LMDh will utilize a chassis from Dallara and be campaigned by Team RLL, with which BMW has won numerous sports car races and even IMSA championships since 2009. Come 2023, BMW and RLL will campaign a pair of M LMDhs in IMSA, and because of the converging IMSA-WEC prototype regulations, BMW might even have the chance to race at Le Mans later on. It's far from confirmed, but if you're gonna go through the trouble of building a prototype for one series, you might as well race it in the other too.

