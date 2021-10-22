There's a Ford Bronco Pickup Headed to SEMA

Once upon a time, it was definitely in Ford's playbook to go ahead with a Bronco pickup, in the same way Jeep makes the Gladiator based on the Wrangler. Ford never said anything official, but it seemed obvious: what's better than a Bronco? A Bronco with space out back for hauling junk. One way or another, though, we found out the project has apparently been canceled, with the Dearborn automaker likely worried about the proximity a Ranger-based Bronco pickup would have to the Ranger pickup itself.

It was disappointing to say the least, especially because the original Bronco had a pickup variant. Now, though, we're going to get the bed-equipped Bronco we've always wanted to see. Well, at least one bed-equipped Bronco. The truck in question is being built as part of Ford's SEMA push this year by BDS Suspensions, and it has a slew of other upgrades as well on top of the addition of a bed. Designed for theoretical use as a first-responding fire truck, it has big wheel and tires, all new shocks and springs, and more.

It all starts with a two-door Black Diamond Bronco, although there's not much original Bronco suspension hardware left after BDS, a subsidiary of Fox Shocks, has completed its work. The truck gets new front upper control arms, Fox 2.5 PES coilovers, and to keep the solid axle in place, adjustable rear control arms as well as a new track rod. 37-inch tires are standard all around as well, and the sway bars disconnect for extra travel.