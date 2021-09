It's finally happening. The 2022 Chevy Silverado's huge update sees the addition of a new ZR2 trim, a great new interior, and Super Cruise. More importantly, however, the new Silverado finally ditches the automaker's iconic stacked headlights that have been in place for decades.

The refreshed grille now just features two rectangular-ish headlamps and Chevy's well-known angular DRLs that many have come to enjoy. It's a more modern, and, frankly, cleaner look overall.