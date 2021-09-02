Genesis Goes Electric in 2025. Here’s What That Looks Like

Genesis is on the rise. The luxury automaker has been making waves in the industry under Hyundai's wing, surprising everyone with refined drivetrains, pleasant interiors, and striking exteriors on cars like the G80. As with every other automaker, the shift towards zero emissions travel is something the brand is currently working toward with plans of an all-electric lineup by 2025. To reiterate how seriously Genesis is taking this shift, it's given us a peek into its plans with this telling teaser image. The Korean car company released a press release today that, while admittedly being a little light on precise details of these new car's specifications, included what is likely a preview of its future lineup. It's going to get bigger with eight cars shown in the image, among them four SUVs of varying size and four smaller coupe- and sedan-shaped vehicles.

If you can't tell already, Genesis is really leaning into this design language with pairs of everything. Each vehicle features two parallel headlights backed up by similar features on the quarter panel. We can't see the rear ends of these cars, of course, but judging by new vehicles like the GV60, this parallel theme will likely continue for the tail lamps as well. Most of the vehicles seen above are a complete mystery, besides one, known as the X Concept. Seen just to the left of the massive illuminated center stripes, this GT car has been previewed before in reasonable detail. The other seven vehicles, however, don't seem to be anything we've seen before. Despite being brand new, Genesis' GV60 doesn't look to be pictured among the cars shown here, which might give you a hint as to how far out these future product plans are. The chunkier crossovers on the right span from a compact offering all the way to a large SUV, with two mid-size machines filling in the gap. The two larger family haulers preview a more rugged version of the Genesis design language, with the parallel lamps being thicker, spaced further apart, and terminating along a single vertical line. This is opposed to all of the other vehicles which are a bit more fast and loose about the shapes of the lighting elements. Let's get over to the left side of this preview though. There are a few exciting things going on there.

