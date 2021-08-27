This Mysterious EV on Facebook Marketplace Could Be the Sole Survivor of a Government Massacre

Despite offering the Xebra in a wide array of styles, including a pickup, and an open-top "Safari" model, it never quite caught on. Poor quality was par for the course, with one review noting such disasters as hooks welded to the frame after it had been painted, and panels hacked away with tin snips. Other oddities include the ZAP Xebra Xero, fitted with a 150W solar panel that could fully charge the onboard batteries in just 47 hours of full sunlight. Despite a veritable menagerie of other piecemeal business activities over the years, the ZAP website went dark in 2017 and the fate of the company today is unclear.

Of course, if you want a small, off-beat electric vehicle, you could do much better. There's a recreation of the classic Tamiya Wild One coming to market soon, or for something more car-like, you could try and land yourself a Hong Guang Mini EV. Getting either one road registered in the US could be difficult, though.

It takes either bravery or sheer recklessness to consider piloting a vehicle that the government itself deemed must be destroyed. However, if you're suitably keen, you can always go out on the hunt for a Xebra of your very own. Maybe you can drive around with a bit of wood to jam in the wheels to slow it down?

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com