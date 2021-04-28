Tamiya's Wild One RC Buggy From the '80s Is Becoming a Real Electric Off-Roader You Can Buy

To some younger Gen X-ers and older Millennials, the name Tamiya is synonymous with nostalgic afternoons wiled away at workbenches or in the dirt. Kids would assemble their remote-controlled Wild One buggies and send them across the roughest terrain in the neighborhood, often imagining themselves at the wheel. But driving a Wild One needn't remain a fantasy, as Tamiya has licensed its Wild One design to the makers of the Bugatti Baby II, The Little Car Company, which will release a human-sized Wild One next year.

Like the one-tenth scale 1985 original and its 2012 re-release, the Wild One MAX will be a homebuilt electric buggy kit, but this time at eight times the original's size. From its bucket seat-equipped cockpit, the driver can actuate its steering, Brembo brakes, and fully electric drivetrain, which The Little Car Company will produce with varying horsepower outputs, top speeds, and ranges.