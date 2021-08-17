The Ford Bronco Riptide Concept Has Sweet, Wonderful Tube Doors

Ford hasn't been resting on its laurels with the Bronco. Outside of the launch itself, it's delivered several concept builds to further highlight the rugged and modular ideals of the comeback offroader. The latest is the new Bronco Riptide concept, focused on outright fun in the sun and sand. The Riptide is built around "a customer who enjoys the open air and a free-spirited West Coast lifestyle," according to Missy Coolsaet, Bronco color and materials designer at Ford. To this end, it packs a variety of accessories and factory upgrades which reflect that use case. As far as the drivetrain goes, it sports the 2.7-liter EcoBoost motor under the hood, paired with the 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford Who likes tube doors?

For those that want to tear up the beach and get wet along the way, the Riptide is the perfect solution. With the roof removed, the Riptide further delivers on this experience by fitting tube doors in place of the originals. It gives you the same feeling as driving with the doors off, while significantly reducing the chances of passengers falling out of the car over rough terrain. Plus, they provide a fresh breeze around bare legs on a hot day, too.

Ford We like tube doors!

Given the name, it's perhaps fitting that the Riptide is finished in Ford's Velocity Blue, chosen to evoke "tropical ocean hues." It's worth noting that the color may not be around much longer, according to leaked images. The interior is trimmed in marine-grade vinyl, with rubberized flooring to make it easy to clean out after an adventure.

Ford