Chinese Bumper Kit Makes Your Old BMW Look Like the Eye-Searing New M3

With their big engines, engaging driving characteristics, and suave styling, BMWs of the mid-late 2000s marked the end of what longtime loyalists consider the make's golden era. BMWs since have gained performance in spades at the cost of compromised character. And in recent years, styling has taken a dive too. Owners have tried to amend this with body kits that backdate their Bimmers' styling, but as Newton's third law states, every action has an equal and opposite reaction. This reaction reverberates out of China, where someone has produced a body kit for the BMW 5 Series that resembles the eye-searing 2021 M3.

Cast from ABS plastic and listed for sale on Chinese retailer Taobao, is a pair of such bumpers for the E60 5 Series, one of them inspired by the new M3 and the other by the current M2 Competition. While the latter looks plenty hideous and out-of-place on its own, it could pass for factory-style. Meanwhile, the M3-inspired option is inescapably anything but.