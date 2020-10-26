There's a Modern Ferrari 250 GT Breadvan Homage in the Works Using a V12 Maranello

The world of coachbuilding has produced some beautiful and unique creations—some so bold that automakers themselves wouldn't dare tackle. Fortunately, coachbuilders around the world have more creative juices flowing through their veins and can invest the time and money needed to build fantastic one-off creations. One such example is being built at this very moment, and will serve as an homage to the historic 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Breadvan.

The Breadvan was originally a one-off Le Mans entry commissioned by Count Giovanni Volpi in 1962. The man responsible for building it was none other than former Ferrari chief engineer, Giotto Bizzarrini and coachbuilder Piero Drogo. Their canvas—given that Enzo Ferrari wouldn't sell the Count an all-new 250 GTO—was a 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB, a car which Bizzarrini knew intimately from his time with the Italian automaker.