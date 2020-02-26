Watch a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Hit Top Speed, Then Slow To Save Its Batteries

In comparison to the one-and-done Tesla Model S P100D, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S's ability to hammer out repeated full-throttle launches makes it look like a marathon runner. Yet as footage of a top speed test recently conducted on the Autobahn shows, even the Taycan can't give ten-tenths forever.

Dutch automotive outlet Autovisie recently got its hands on the top-spec Taycan and as anyone living in a country that neighbors Germany would do, they tested it on the largely speed limit-less Autobahn. There, the publication tortured the Taycan with at least 20 straight launches from zero to 124 mph and found that the Turbo S's zero-to-62 time slowed by only a tenth of a second between the first and last runs. Pushing onward to 124 mph took an additional seven seconds on the car's first run and by the time pull number 20 rolled around, reaching that same speed took an extra 8.6 seconds.

After recharging to 88 percent, the tester rejoined the Autobahn, this time to see how long the Taycan Turbo S could maintain its limited top speed of 167 mph (269 kph). Though the Taycan faced an estimated 18-mph headwind, it still surged on up to its V-max, where it sat for about 67 seconds before traffic in the left lane forced the driver to back off.