Watch Christian von Koenigsegg Flex the Jesko's Outrageous Twin-Turbo V-8

The Jesko is truly a special car, maybe even more so than its nearly $3-million price tag would suggest. A twin-turbo V-8 provides power for the rig to the tune of 1,280 hp on pump gas and up to 1,600 hp on E85. Although its 5.0-liter powerplant makes crazy power numbers, the Jesko is not the most powerful Koenigsegg. The Regera sports a hybrid powertrain that makes a combined 1,797 hp, but that car is set up more as a grand tourer than an all-out track weapon.

That's all very impressive, but there may be an even more unnecessary version of the car on its way soon. Koenigsegg says the Jesko 300 is a more amped-up version of the machine that should be able to reach 300 mph if and when it goes into production. Before you dismiss those claims as nonsense, keep in mind that the company’s Agera RS holds the world record for the fastest production car, running at an average top speed of 277.87 mph back in 2017.