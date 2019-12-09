Watching This Filthy Dodge Sedan Get Pressure Washed After 17 Years Is Extremely Satisfying

He starts off by mentioning the car hasn’t been washed in at least 17 years, a statement that's backed up by the sad state of its paint. The 1979 Dodge Aspen appears to have been blue at some point in its life but has decayed into varying shades of brown, green, and actual rust over the years. The pressure wash job reveals that, despite the overall ratty condition of the car’s exterior, some parts appear to remain in decent shape. There’s still some chrome left on the bumpers and the original dealer sticker can even be found on the trunk lid.

McCool says his original plan was to drive the car as-is—mold, rust, and all, but that his fans pressured him into washing it. His channel is full of cars that are way farther gone than the Aspen, and several of them are treated to a similar deep-cleaning.