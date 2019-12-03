Side-Swiping Your Rental McLaren 720S Can Set You Back Over $70,000

Ah, Las Vegas—the land where almost anything goes and where humans feel like they've got some sort of hall pass from reality. Sadly, and much like the renter of a McLaren 720S recently found out, that's not the case at all. Because what happens in Vegas...will most likely be very, very expensive to fix.

Footage recently shared by the folks at Royalty Exotic Car Rental in Las Vegas shows what little supercar driving experience, poor judgment, and allegedly a few drinks while behind the wheel can lead up to. Luckily no one was hurt in this situation, but the eight-minute clip teaches us how not to behave while renting a car (or driving any car, for that matter) and also highlights just how outrageously expensive repairing (or maintaining) a McLaren can be.

According to the video, the driver of the 720S had a low-speed collision with a lifted truck, one that we can imagine was jacked way into the air since it was allegedly the running board that damaged the orange supercar. Given the fact that the accident allegedly took place in a parking lot, the damage was most likely performed at around 10 to 20 miles per hour rather than at high speeds like usual. Although it's not confirmed that the driver was under the influence, the company staff found multiple open containers appearing to be from casino bars inside the car.