Fiat-Chrysler Surpasses 15 Million Minivans Sold Over Past 35 Years

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) recently sold its 15-millionth minivan since the company's first Plymouth Voyager rolled off the production line in November 1983. Following the debut of that model, the company has been a segment leader in the United States, holding a massive 54 percent market share.

Minivan sales have been in decline for years now as SUVs and pickup trucks dominate the market, but that hasn’t stopped FCA from selling millions of the things over the past 35 years. They’ve done so well with the O.G. people carrier that the company says its vans have been the number-one selling products in their segment since day one, and that it has sold twice as many as any other manufacturer.

Fun fact: FCA has made enough minivans to drive the entire population of more than 100 countries such as Zimbabwe (14 million people), Belgium (11 million people), and Greece (10 million).