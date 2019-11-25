Fiat-Chrysler Surpasses 15 Million Minivans Sold Over Past 35 Years
That's enough for every person in Zimbabwe to drive one and still have a million left over.
Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) recently sold its 15-millionth minivan since the company's first Plymouth Voyager rolled off the production line in November 1983. Following the debut of that model, the company has been a segment leader in the United States, holding a massive 54 percent market share.
Minivan sales have been in decline for years now as SUVs and pickup trucks dominate the market, but that hasn’t stopped FCA from selling millions of the things over the past 35 years. They’ve done so well with the O.G. people carrier that the company says its vans have been the number-one selling products in their segment since day one, and that it has sold twice as many as any other manufacturer.
Fun fact: FCA has made enough minivans to drive the entire population of more than 100 countries such as Zimbabwe (14 million people), Belgium (11 million people), and Greece (10 million).
A variety of different minivans has been sold under the FCA umbrella over the years, from the Chrysler Town & Country and Pacifica to the Dodge Grand Caravan. Today, Chrysler offers the first and only hybrid minivan on the market with its Pacifica Hybrid, and the company is reviving the Voyager name from the now-defunct Plymouth brand for a smaller and cheaper Pacifica alternative. The Dodge Grand Caravan is America’s best-selling minivan ever, bringing innovations like Stow ‘n Go seating to the world, but has been chugging along on its last legs for years now. Minivan enthusiasts (are there any besides me?) can rest easy for now, though, because despite rumors of its demise, the Dodge will remain on sale for at least the 2020 model year.
So here's to those who don't need a high-riding, truck-based car to carry your kids, cargo, and everything in between. We might not be the most popular at the block party, but at least we don't pretend to be something we aren't.
