Thieves Steal Custom Jeep Wrangler, Ford Explorer Built to Benefit Children With Cancer

Each vehicle is unique beyond its visual customization. The foundation worked with pediatric patients and their families to design and build both vehicles as part of its occupational therapy program, a service that gives each child the chance to participate in therapy services in a fun and motorsports-related environment. Best of all, the program is offered at no cost to participants and their families.

A Facebook post by the organization indicated that the individuals responsible for the theft tore through a fence and damaged a vehicle transport trailer before making off with the two trucks.

Jonathon Myren, the foundation's industrial arts director, told local news that he believes the thieves used a tire iron to break into the vehicle transport trailer to look for keys to the vehicles. After locating them, they drove the cars through a gate and off the premises.

At least one of the vehicles may have sustained some damage, as the Ford Explorer's factory roof rails and custom roof carrier were left at the scene. The damage to the gate also indicates that one of the vehicles may have light damage to the front end as it was used as a battering ram.