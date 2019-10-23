Thieves Steal Custom Jeep Wrangler, Ford Explorer Built to Benefit Children With Cancer
Detectives in Chattanooga are asking people to come forward with information on the stolen trucks, which were expected to bring $225,000 at auction.
Police in Chattanooga, Tennessee are asking people to be on the lookout for two vehicles stolen from the Austin Hatcher Foundation, a charity organization that provides services to pediatric cancer patients and their families.
Thieves made off with two custom vehicles over the weekend: a 2018 Ford Explorer Sport and a 2019 Jeep Wrangler outfitted by Rugged Ridge. Both vehicles were being stored at the foundation's warehouse and were to be offered at a Scottsdale, Arizona-based charity auction in January 2020. A previous build by the foundation, a customized 2017 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Hurst Edition, raised a total of $225,000 for the foundation.
Each vehicle is unique beyond its visual customization. The foundation worked with pediatric patients and their families to design and build both vehicles as part of its occupational therapy program, a service that gives each child the chance to participate in therapy services in a fun and motorsports-related environment. Best of all, the program is offered at no cost to participants and their families.
A Facebook post by the organization indicated that the individuals responsible for the theft tore through a fence and damaged a vehicle transport trailer before making off with the two trucks.
Jonathon Myren, the foundation's industrial arts director, told local news that he believes the thieves used a tire iron to break into the vehicle transport trailer to look for keys to the vehicles. After locating them, they drove the cars through a gate and off the premises.
At least one of the vehicles may have sustained some damage, as the Ford Explorer's factory roof rails and custom roof carrier were left at the scene. The damage to the gate also indicates that one of the vehicles may have light damage to the front end as it was used as a battering ram.
According to a report by the International Motorsports Association, the vehicles are said to be insured, however, the foundation will not be compensated for any aftermarket parts lost in the theft. Additionally, given the unlikelihood that the vehicles will be recovered in an auctionable condition, the organization has begun fundraising to make up for the lost donations.
There are currently two fundraisers in place to help recover funds lost from the theft, one on GoFundMe and the other on Facebook. Collectively, the foundation's efforts have raised $2,253 at the time of writing.
Individuals who have information on the vehicle's whereabouts should contact the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525.
- RELATEDOhio Prosecutors Charge 17 People in Elaborate Car Theft Scheme Involving Falsified TitlesThe thieves would steal high-end cars, alter the VINs, then falsify the titles before selling or crashing them for money.READ NOW
- RELATEDReckless 14-Year-Old Crashes Into Lamborghini Urus With Stolen Subaru ForesterThe juvenile attempted to flee police a second time but failed to make it more than a block before t-boning the $300k SUV.READ NOW
- RELATEDIdaho Man Reunites With Stolen Chevy Corvette Z06 After Police Recover It From Bottom of a LakePerfect time to order a new C8.READ NOW
- RELATEDBeach-Loving Car Thief Takes Stolen Toyota Camry on Scenic Route During Police ChaseWhat do you do when your stolen car gets beached? You jump out and go for a swim.READ NOW
- RELATEDDodge Challenger Hellcat, Pickup Trucks Top America’s List of Vehicles Most Likely to Be StolenIf you're the happy owner of a Mopar, be careful that crooks don't leave you with no car.READ NOW