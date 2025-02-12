This Unsettlingly Wide Jeep Cherokee Is Real and You Can Buy It

Oddball widened vehicles are nothing new. We’ve seen everything from a Ram pickup to… whatever the hell is going on with this double-wide Jeep Wrangler. But unlike those showcases, this re-bodied Jeep Cherokee is for sale right here in the USA—and for a price that mere mortals can afford, no less.

The listing, courtesy of Worldwide Vintage Autos out of Denver, indicates that this is a 1989 automatic model with 249,905 miles on the clock. We know it’s equipped with Rancho 5000 shocks, 33-inch BFG all-terrains, and a 242 transfer case, per the page. It appears the widebody conversion was performed in 1998 (though that could simply be a transposition error in the model year) and expanded the Cherokee by 14 inches. That’s nothing compared to the Wrangler linked above, but it’s still enough to make this thing look just plain wrong.

We can’t fault the craftsmanship when viewed from the exterior, but the extra width imbues this Cherokee with a certain Hummer-ness that results in a vehicle that looks like it’s straight out of a video game from 2004. Jeeps are often distinguished by their seven-slot grilles; this one has 11. The extra width makes it look more squat, obliterating its appealing, boxy proportions.

Worldwide Vintage Autos

The interior is a bit less polished than the exterior, if you ask us. The repeated storage cubby would be an elegant space-filler for the dash if the fit was better, but the popped panels and mismatched colors draw attention to the fact that it’s clearly not supposed to be there.

Worldwide Vintage Autos

But if you don’t mind the awkward proportions—or the fact that an extra 14 inches of width is pretty much the last thing you want when you’re on a tight off-road trail—this beacon of old-school Jeepdom could be yours for a cool $14,900.

