You Can Buy a Stock 2023 Jeep Wrangler With 37-Inch Tires, But It Costs $94,358

Horsepower wars are nothing new for performance models, but the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco are having a tire war. It started with the Bronco Sasquatch package's 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler-Not-Wrangler mud terrains, which Jeep soon matched with its Xtreme Recon pack. The Ford Bronco Raptor then stepped it up a size by rocking 37-inch tires as standard, and as Jeep announced Thursday, you can now spec your Wrangler with identically huge BF Goodrich KO2s. You better hurry, though, and bring your wallet.

In order to get these 37s, you have to buy a Wrangler Rubicon 4xe or Wrangler Rubicon 392 with the 20th Anniversary Edition package, which cost $71,380 and $92,690, respectively. Then, you have to add the Level II equipment group, which is an upfit from American Expedition Vehicles. Thing is, they're only building 150 units in these specs and they're both pricey. A Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th AE with the Level II kit costs $94,358 after logistics, while the Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th AE with Level II equipment is $113,820.

Jeep

Thankfully, AEV adds a lot more than just tires for the money. You get the company's 17-inch wheels and DualSport RT suspension, which provides a 2.5-inch lift with Bilstein 5100 shocks. Then there are new bumpers front and back, skid plates, an off-road jack base, a tire carrier, a steering damper, and AEV 7000 Series lights. Don't forget the Warn winch, or the 4xe's 4.56 rear axle ratio!

This gives the highly optioned Wranglers 14.2 inches of ground clearance, 1.1 inches more than the Bronco Raptor, and 37.1 inches of water fording, a scant tenth of an inch more than the Ford. The Jeeps' off-road angles work out to 50 degrees of approach, 33 degrees of breakover, and 43 degrees of departure, whereas the Bronco Raptor manages 47.2 degrees of approach, 30.8 degrees of breakover, and 40.5 degrees of departure. The point goes to the AEV Jeeps there.

The Drive / Caleb Jacobs

Clearly, these aren't apples-to-apples comparisons. The offerings from Jeep are extremely limited and while Ford isn't building droves of Bronco Raptors, they're a lot more common. Then there's the price difference, with the Bronco Raptor starting at $70,045 after destination—not that you can count on getting one for MSRP. Instead, these are extremely kitted-out Jeeps that just so happen to be the only ones available with 37-inch tires from the get-go.