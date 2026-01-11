This Artist Creates Porsche 911 Parts Out of Marble

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Automotive icon that it is, the Porsche 911 deserves to be memorialized. Artist Casper Braat is doing just that, bit by bit.

Braat specializes in marble sculptures of everyday objects, but he seems to have a particular fondness for the 911. He’s sculpted various parts of classic, air-cooled models, including a Fuchs wheel, door, front bumper, engine cover, and a complete flat-six engine. At this rate, he’ll have enough parts to build an entire car.

Casper Braat Casper Braat Casper Braat

Each part is remarkably detailed. The vents and Porsche lettering on the engine cover are crisply rendered, and the belts on the engine itself almost look capable of movement. But while a vintage 911 can be pretty durable if properly maintained, trading metal, rubber, and plastic for marble ensures even greater longevity. You won’t have to worry about rust, although replacing the door on your vintage 911 with one of these likely brings a significant weight penalty. We’d also be even more impressed if Braat could make one with a roll-down window.

Why make pieces of a 911 out of marble? Giving car parts and other everyday objects the same sculptural treatment as Greek gods and Roman emperors also elevates them beyond the ordinary. Braat’s work “presents the everyday as pure extravagance, a perspective that is driven by his profound fascination with consumer society,” according to a statement on his website.

Casper Braat

“Objects become part of who we are and add status to someone’s existence,” the statement reads, which might explain the choice of 911 parts to represent the automotive sector of consumerism. The average viewer might not be aware of the significance of boxer engines or air cooling, but they can likely identify the Porsche brand and sports cars in general as luxurious status symbols. With 911 prices still climbing, this sports car is unlikely to lose its exclusivity anytime soon.

Turning ordinary objects into sculptures is an acknowledgment that “brands and corporations reign supreme and significantly shape the global capitalist culture,” the statement reads. Braat’s attitude is that “we should celebrate our commercialized world, imperfections and all, at least while we still can.”