The Singer Sorcerer Is a Reimagined 911 With Strong 934/5 Vibes

Singer announced its DLS Turbo program in 2023, but the first car is just now reaching its owner, who dubbed this wild take on the Porsche 911 “Sorcerer.” It looks like it was worth the wait.

In case you’ve lost track of the number of different ways in which Singer can reimagine a 911, the DLS Turbo builds on the Dynamics and Lightweight Study program developed in partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering, the F1 team’s engineering spinoff. As the name states, this new version adds forced induction, as well as styling inspired by a classic Porsche race car.

The DLS Turbo is Singer’s tribute to the 1977 Porsche 934/5, an evolution of the 911-based 934 race car that featured the widened rear bodywork of the 935, but without that car’s distinctive flat front end. The mishmash was intended for IMSA Group 4 competition but was banned before turning a wheel in anger. Porsche instead sent the 934/5 to the SCCA Trans Am series, where it won six of eight races it entered that year.

Like other Singer builds, a DLS Turbo starts out as a 964-generation that’s meticulously disassembled down to the body shell. That shell is assessed and reinforced, then reclothed in carbon fiber bodywork designed with the aid of computational fluid dynamics. This ensures that the bodywork not only replicates the distinctive look of a 934/5, but is also optimized for aerodynamic performance and cooling needs.

Singer offers a tamer road-going spec, but Sorcerer’s owner opted for the track spec, with a deeper front spoiler and larger, raised rear wing. The customer also specified Fantasia Blue paint with a graduated effect that darkens toward the back of the car. That’s paired with satin carbon fiber trim on the lower parts of the car, and black anodized upper trim.

Contrasting the dark blue exterior, the interior is composed of bright Pearl Grey leather and Alcantara upholstery, with Champagne piping and trim. There’s some satin carbon fiber in here as well, along with a cross brace where a stock 964’s rear seats would be located. The familiar Porsche instrument cluster gets jazzed up with handmade floating gauges, and modern air conditioning, navigation, and Apple CarPlay connectivity are seamlessly integrated.

Putting the “turbo” in “DLS Turbo” is a pair of variable geometry whirlers bolted to a 3.8-liter flat-six based on the original 964 engine, but with numerous upgrades like four-valve heads. These were originally developed for the non-turbo DLS cars, but feature water cooling here (the cylinders are still air cooled). The result is an engine that develops over 700 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, and can rev to over 9,000 rpm, according to Singer. A titanium/Inconel exhaust system exits out the sides of the rear bumpers, making room for a large diffuser.

A six-speed manual gearbox sends power to the rear wheels only, but the expected array of chassis upgrades helps keep the turbo-six’s power in check. Traction and stability control with five modes (Road, Sport, Track, Weather, and Off) are included, along with carbon ceramic brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires fitted to staggered wheels (19-inch in front, 20-inch in back).

If a tribute to what is admittedly not one of Porsche’s best-looking race cars isn’t to your liking, Singer has explored pretty much every classic 911 trend. From 930 Turbo tributes to safari-style builds, the company provides Porsche fans with endless ways to burn cash.

