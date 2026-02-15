Singer Finds Another Place for Its Pop-Up Fog Lights: The Reimagined 911 Cabriolet

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Singer is back with yet another reimagining of a classic Porsche. This time, it’s applying the recipe honed for its 911 Carrera Coupe series, first shown in 2025, to the 911 Carrera Cabriolet. That means taking a 964-generation 911 and backdating it to look like one of the preceding G-model cars, specifically the “Turbo Look” versions that had the 911 Turbo widebody but not the actual boosted engine.

The Singer treatment naturally goes beyond mere backdating. Like the coupe, the standout feature is a pair of fog lights that pop up from small circular enclosures in the hood because fixed lights would ruin the design purity, I guess. The bodywork is also made from carbon fiber and incorporates a front splitter. Buyers can also choose between a pop-up rear wing or a larger fixed unit, echoing the choice 911 Carrera Cabriolet buyers had in-period between no wing and a Turbo-style whale tail.

Also carrying over from the coupe is a 4.0-liter flat-six that makes 420 horsepower. Singer’s most-sophisticated naturally aspirated engine yet, it features variable valve timing and water-cooled cylinder heads (the cylinders themselves remain air-cooled), and it’s based on lessons learned from the DLS Turbo program. A six-speed manual transmission sends power to the rear wheels and lets drivers make the most of the flat-six’s 8,000-rpm rev range.

Suspension consists of four-way adjustable dampers that are electronically controlled and also incorporate a nose-lift system. Those dampers are bolted to a reinforced chassis, based on Singer’s own intimate knowledge of the 964 body shell. Drivers can also toggle through Road, Sport, Track, Weather, and Off modes for the traction control and stability control for further adjustability. Carbon-ceramic brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport tires mounted to 18-inch center-lock wheels help build driver confidence.

Singer’s approach to the interior emphasizes craftsmanship while keeping technology at arm’s length. It retains the familiar 911 design but with fancier materials and more attention to detail, while modern conveniences like navigation and Apple CarPlay connectivity are subtly integrated. Customers can choose from a variety of materials and color schemes, and also substitute the standard seats for lighter and more track-worthy chairs.

The range of customization options means it’s not worth quoting a specific price, according to Singer. The company did confirm that it will build 75 Carrera Cabriolets, compared to 100 coupes. And if 420 hp isn’t enough, Singer is still building turbocharged cars, including a new series inspired by the outrageous 934/5 race car of the late 1970s.