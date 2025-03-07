This Porsche 911 Smokes Purists With a 500-HP Honda K24 Engine

This hot-rodded Porsche 911 is undoubtedly unique. But by combining two mechanical main characters of today’s car culture, it’s also a perfect ambassador of the scene we’re living in right now. It looks great, sounds incredible, and the story of how it came into existence is fun to listen to. Ben Sipson, the car’s owner, driver, and builder, has had quite a few cool car projects and definitely took this 996 to an impressive level after seeing how hard a K Series could go, in a Smart car, of all things.

The 996 Porsche 911 generation has, for a long time, been the least desirable iteration of the revered car. That’s had a significant consequence—as Heath Ledger’s Joker says in The Dark Knight when he names what his favorite things have in common: “They’re cheap!” Well, cheap is relative. No viable Porsche 911 is cheap-cheap, but being the hated 911 did get the 996 into the affordability orbit of more enthusiasts and modders. Ugly headlights aside, these are still 911s, and one in good shape still drives exceptionally well. As a result—and why I think the platform is a good representation of today’s car scene—lots of car nerds with good taste are messing with them these days.

As for the Honda K Series engine, that’s another important fixture in 2020s car tuning. It’s popular for the same reason the 996 is picking up steam: Good performance for the money. Honda K engines are reliable, high-revving, well-made, and enjoy an abundant aftermarket which makes horsepower opportunities huge.

A lot of Sipson’s mods were the result of his own ingenuity and engineering, and he even now manufactures (at a very small scale) some parts that you can use to do a similar swap on a 911 yourself. His homemade mods were combined with some aftermarket equipment and, of course, custom engine computer management to make much more power than his Porsche would have from the factory.

I’m blown away by the quality of the work we can see, and I love the subtle-but-extreme vibe of the exhaust shooting right up out of the engine cover like it would on a McLaren. The relatively reserved overall appearance and classic wheels give the car a very classy look with a rowdy sound—always a fun combo.

Though Sipson mentioned that the car wasn’t on the market when we shot the video, in the time I’ve been writing this, I’ve heard the car’s already been sold to another enthusiast. So, whoever you are, your car came with a cool mini-biopic! You’re welcome.

