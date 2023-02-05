These Hyundai and Kia Models Are Blacklisted By State Farm Insurance Over Thefts

The aftermath of the Kia Boys continues, as major insurance companies now refuse to insure new Hyundai and Kia models for being too easy to steal. Now, according to a recent report from WWL-TV in New Orleans, two State Farm employees have provided a list of all the Hyundai and Kia models that are blacklisted from being added to insurance policies. The list allegedly applies to Louisiana, Georgia, Oregon, Washington, and Pennsylvania. Although, the Louisiana Department of Insurance claims it hasn't been made aware of such restrictions.

The Drive has reached out to Hyundai for a statement and will update this story when we get one.

Earlier this year, stealing certain Hyundai and Kia models became so popular it was a TikTok trend. If thieves had access to the inside of the car, they could get away with certain models in under a minute, using nothing but a flathead screwdriver and a USB-A cable. Stealing the cars was as simple as yanking down on bottom of the plastic steering wheel column housing, thus breaking it off, ripping out the ignition cylinder, and using the end of a USB cable to turn the ignition.

According to the list received by WWL-TV, the affected Hyundai and Kia models are as follows:

2015-2021 Hyundai Accent (all body styles)

2015-2021 Hyundai Elantra (two-door and four-door)

2015-2021 Hyundai Kona

2015-2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

2015-2021 Hyundai Tucson

2015-2018 Hyundai Veloster

2015-2021 Kia Forte

2015-2021 Kia Optima

2015-2016 Kia Optima Hybrid

2015-2021 Kia Rio (all body styles)

2015-2021 Kia Sedona

2015-2016 Kia Sorento

2015-2021 Kia Soul

2015-2021 Kia Sportage

The reason why such a simple theft worked was because a shocking amount of Hyundai and Kia models lacked engine immobilizers, which meant they didn't require a key or keyfob present to start the engine. However, Hyundai made engine immobilizers standard on all models starting in 2021, while Kia made them standard in 2022. Certain models received immobilizers earlier, such as the Kia Optima Hybrid (2016), Kia Sorento, and Hyundai Veloster (2018).

All of the aforementioned Hyundai and Kia models that don't come with standard engine immobilizers can no longer be added to insurance policies with State Farm. However, any existing insurance plans including such models will be unchanged.