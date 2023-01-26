Kia and Hyundai Sued by City of Seattle for Massive Spike in Car Thefts

The City of Seattle filed a lawsuit against automakers Kia and Hyundai this week, saying they disregarded public safety for profitability by failing to install immobilizers on their cars. Those cars quickly became easy targets for thieves, burdening law enforcement and other officials in the city, and costing the city an unspecified amount of money, according to the lawsuit. Seattle’s lawsuit may not be the first against the automakers—other cities’ attorneys general has said they would consider suing the automakers—but it’s the largest so far.

The Drive reached out to Kia and Hyundai for comment but haven’t yet heard back.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Washington, outlines similar claims that other cities have reported. In the lawsuit, Seattle’s city attorneys allege that Kia and Hyundai knowingly refused to install immobilizers on their cars sold in the U.S. between 2011 and 2021 to boost profits. In 2015, 96% of vehicles sold by other manufacturers were equipped with immobilizers, but only 26% of Hyundai and Kia vehicles were equipped with the anti-theft technology. Hyundai and Kia's vehicles were sold in other markets during that time period with the immobilizers because they were mandatory, but not in the U.S.

Other cities in the U.S. have struggled with the thefts, which they say have spread on social media platforms like TikTok, including Milwaukee and Columbus, Ohio, reporting surging rates of thefts that have made the cars uninsurable for some companies. The lawsuit alleges that police in Milwaukee reported an increase in the theft of Hyundai and Kia cars by 2,500% in 2021 alone. In Seattle, police reported an increase of theft of Hyundai and Kia cars by 620% in July 2022 versus July 2021. Most of the cars were stolen and taken on joyrides or used for other crimes, the lawsuit says—not sold for parts. The lawsuit details several fatal crashes of joyriders that stole Hyundai or Kia cars because of their vulnerability. What’s more, a Hyundai Sonata owned by the Department of Homeland Security was stolen with guns, ammunition and body armor, the lawsuit alleges.

Seattle attorneys said the responsibility to retrofit the vehicles with keyfob immobilizers should be the automakers’, not the owners, and says the companies haven’t attempted to reduce the number of thefts for their cars.