Inside the Tow Truck Mafia: How Organized Crime Took Over Canada’s Towing Industry

These towing bills can add up to thousands of dollars , resulting in Ontario even enacting a law to make towing bills more transparent and aid consumers in paying a fair price. The laws now require companies to have rates clearly posted, contact details on trucks and places of business, requiring the consumer to be told where their vehicle would be towed, and requiring the disclosure if they have a financial incentive for towing a vehicle to a particular repair shop.

Towing can be quite lucrative for both drivers and agencies, mainly because the broad idea of towing a car is just the start of where money is made. While some cities like Toronto have regulated the cost of a first tow fee to a maximum of $279.68 (about $218 USD) for most passenger cars, that’s far from the only compensation that a towing company might receive. A company might collect fees for storage, on-hook and off-hook charges, mileage, and more. And when consumers attempt to get their vehicles back, difficult loopholes and missing information about where their vehicle was being held often caused intentionally inflated storage fees .

That last point about having a financial interest in a repair shop is central to this issue. As police and lawmakers would later find out, this is where some towing companies begin to make significant income thanks to kickbacks from sketchy auto body repair shops. And once at the repair shop, some car owners were even told that they didn’t have a choice where they could have their vehicle repaired, with the shop refusing to release a vehicle without the consumer paying huge storage fees.

In the Toronto Star'sThis Matters podcast, crime reporter Peter Edwards says that tow truck drivers are making anywhere from $400 to $500 in bribes on certain calls. In fact, it’s estimated that a driver can make up to $2,000 per day from kickbacks alone. And while auto body repair shops are the most notable providers of kickbacks, Edwards says that physiotherapy clinics, law firms, and car rental agencies are also to blame. Just why are auto body shops greasing the palms of towing companies? According to insurers and lawyers, it's part of this widespread fraud. Following a tow, these body shops will submit inflated estimates to insurers, resulting in a significantly higher bill for their work without actually providing services. The same goes for the physiotherapy clinics which reportedly exaggerated personal injury claims for those hurt in an auto accident and the rental car agencies which charged inflated rates for vehicle loans that insurers would then reimburse a policyholder. At the front line of all of this are tow truck companies making the referrals.

The number of tow truck companies in some Ontario cities tripled in the five-year period between 2015 and 2020, causing the competitive market to become even more ruthless. In fact, it became fairly normal for drivers to spot swarms of tow truck drivers aggressively driving to an accident. Competing tow truck drivers have been seen in fistfights on the side of the road in order to have the right to a particular tow job.

"What we saw is the intimidation [was aimed towards] more independent, small, or family-owned businesses that have these garages or tow trucks. Most of what I see is intimidation not to bid on public contracts, or like, 'You don't come [into] some part of the city, you don't bid on some contracts.' That was the kind of intimidation that we were able to prove." said Denis Gallant, Montreal's former inspector general, in an interview with The Drive. "They were beating some drivers, saying 'You don't go work for a company in particular. You're not allowed to do that. Next time we're gonna beat the shit out of you.'"