There’s Another Aftermarket Fix for the Big BMW M4 Grille

Since BMW launched this generation of BMW M4 (and its four-door sibling, the M3) back in 2020, it's seen no shortage of criticism. Comments sections of cars sites across the internet are awash with searing criticism and creative jokes about the M4's front end design. So it's no wonder that aftermarket tuning companies have been trying to fix the grille with new bumper kits. The latest brand to create an M4 grille fix is ADRO and it could be the best one yet.

ADRO's fix isn't minor, it's an entirely new front bumper that keeps only the stock headlight design. With that new front bumper is a completely redesigned grille that's shorter and wider than the stock one, while also sitting lower on the bumper. Not only is it smaller than the stock grille but its shape and placement make the M4's front end slope down lower, toward the ground, which kind of gives it an old BMW sharknose feel, like an E24-generation 6 Series.

It isn't just the grille that's fixed, though. There are new front air intakes, which are wider than before, and a lower lip spoiler. The whole front end is wider and lower than stock, which makes the ADRO-assisted M4 looks more menacing than the standard car.

According to ADRO's chief designer Davis Lee, BMW has never missed the mark with its M3 and M4 designs up until this one. However, Lee also said that this new M4's front end design is "fundamentally wrong." Lee has worked for Mercedes, helping to design the stunning Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 concept, and Hyundai, as part of the design team that made the awesome Hyundai Ioniq 5. Lee clearly knows a thing or two about good design and put his skills to work fixing BMW's most recent mistake.

ADRO also offers some other visual upgrades for the BMW M4. Some new side skirts, a swan-neck rear wing, and a rear diffuser complete the more aggressive look. While the front bumper is made from injection-molded TPO, the other bits are made from carbon fiber.

The whole kit will set you back $11,300 but if you just want the front bumper fix, it costs $3,500. ADRO unveiled its M4 facelift at the 2022 SEMA show earlier in the month and it's accepting pre-orders now. If you pre-order any of these parts, you also get a discount.

I've driven just about ever configuration of the BMW M3 and M4 and they're great cars. They're fast, handle really well, have grip for days, and are comfortable enough to use on a daily basis. My only beef with them has been that grille design. If I were an M3 or M4 owner, this ADRO grille would be a must-have.