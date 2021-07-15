BMW Was Plotting Giant Grilles Decades Ago, Rarely-Seen 1990s Concept Shows

That's not to say it wasn't built by a team of talented designers, of course. The interior of the car is particularly striking in a '90s sort of way and the vehicle's profile is certainly modern, featuring a roof and window line very similar to that which would eventually end up on the fourth-generation 7 Series. It's also underpinned by a real working car, an E38, so although it's not explicitly stated what engine is under the hood, it likely has more than enough power to drag itself around.
At the time, it's said that BMW's executives were big fans of the vehicle's styling. In the video embedded above, longtime BMW designer Joji Nagashima says its status as a fully functional concept tempted at least one boss to take it out for a weekend trip. Not wanting to spoil any future models, however, the car never ended up as a personal ride for top BMW brass.