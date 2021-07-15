BMW Was Plotting Giant Grilles Decades Ago, Rarely-Seen 1990s Concept Shows

Car people know about BMW's giant new kidney grille. It's big, it's bad, it looks like nostrils or big teeth—just not a great situation. BMW has actually shown us concepts displaying similar grille shapes in the past, but now the company is showing another example of huge grilles from its archive.

The "ZBF 7er" was built as a preview of future 7 Series. Bearing a passing resemblance to the much-despised "E65" generation of the car which followed the almost universally loved "E38," it has a big grille, similar to the new M3/M4. It's aesthetically similar to the E38's grille, featuring strictly vertical slats with a chrome surround, but the resemblance to some of BMW's newer offerings is pretty uncanny.