BMW XM Concept Might Have the Biggest Grille Yet

It's no secret BMW's famous kidney grilles have been growing over the past few years. It happened gradually and proportionally as cars like the 3 Series ballooned in size, but things got out of control with the latest generation of the 4 Series. The floor-to-ceiling kidneys took hold, and the trend has continued on other sedans like the 7 Series. Of course now—because we deserve it or something—the trend is set to continue with a new concept: the XM. The XM is BMW's latest foray into what the future might hold for the company, and the massive nostrils absolutely have a part to play. The Bavarian automaker has so far just teased us with this SUV prototype, but one thing we do know is we're probably looking at the automaker's boldest attempt yet at growing the grille.

