The 2027 Mercedes EQS Is Flashier in Every Way, But Also a Better EV

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Mercedes-Benz’s flagship EV has had a rough go of it. From dealers saying the EQS isn’t “aspirational” enough to offering massive discounts because nobody was buying the large liftback sedan, it’s been struggling. At one point, we even heard that the EQS would just be replaced by an electric S-Class, and production of the EV for the U.S. market was paused altogether. But manufacturing resumed, and the car is even getting a midcycle refresh.

On Monday, the 2027 Mercedes-Benz EQS debuted with a tweaked design, more range, more gears, faster charging, and an upgraded interior, all in a bid to stir sales. Oh, and it debuts Merc’s new steer-by-wire system with a yoke.

Joel Feder

When the 2027 EQS arrives in the U.S. later this year, its battery pack will grow from the current car’s capacity of 118 kWh to 122 kWh. But the battery pack itself isn’t larger—it’s just more energy dense. That extra battery capacity should take today’s EPA-estimated range of 385 miles to about 420 miles on a full charge. A new two-speed transmission, first seen in the electric CLA and now more recently in the electric GLC-Class, will help the EQS go the distance, improving efficiency through different gear ratios for different speeds.

The transmission is hooked up to new electric motors, which should also be more economical. They’ll check in at 544 and 585 horsepower, depending on configuration.

It’s all running on a new 800-volt electrical architecture. The system will enable up to 350 kW of charging, which will allow the EQS to add up to 175 miles of range in just 10 minutes, in ideal conditions. When plugged into a 400-volt fast-charging station, the EQS will virtually split its battery pack, for a peak charge rate of 175 kW.

Joel Feder

While plenty has changed under the metal skin, the overall stance and design of the EQS holds steady. The plastic grille that received the S-Class treatment carries over, but now has backlit stars embedded in it. The stand-up hood ornament can be backlit, too, to ensure everyone knows you’ve arrived.

Inside, optional front-door panels have stitched laurels evoking the Mercedes logo. The cupholders, which apparently EQS customers complained about, have been redesigned and feature new silver trim. Buyers even get heated front seatbelts, just like the updated S-Class.

Joel Feder

But it’s the steering yoke that grabs your attention. Its design is more starship than Tesla, with closed loops to grab on both ends, forcing—or at least encouraging—a proper nine-and-three hand placement. The yoke, and steer-by-wire system it’s paired with, will be optional in the U.S. for a yet-to-be-determined price.

Mercedes-Benz hasn’t said how much the updated EQS will cost when it arrives in showrooms later this year.

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