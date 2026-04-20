Electric 2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Debuts With Nearly 400 Miles of Range and a Massive Fullscreen Dashboard

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The Mercedes-Benz C-Class of the future just debuted, and you’re either going to love it or hate it.

On Sunday, the 2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class debuted with an electric powertrain to lead the next iteration of the nameplate with almost 400 miles of range, next-generation electrical architecture, actual fast charging capabilities, and an available fullscreen dashboard. It’s a lot of everything. For buyers that aren’t interested in an electric powertrain a gas-powered version of the next-gen C-Class, potentially with a different overall design, will debut in the future.

Joel Feder

A quick glance at the new C-Class and it’s clear this is a Mercedes-Benz with the automaker’s latest design characteristics. The front features stars in the headlights, and an upright egg crate grille that calls back to the W126 era and it can be backlit with 1,050 points of illumination. Huge intakes bookend the front bumper, which is all one piece. The A-pillars are raked back for aero in the name of effiiency while the rear features a slick drop to be extra slippery. The rear features a full width red panel that houses the LED taillights, which also feature stars . The key lighting and design elements all carry over from the C-Class’s SUV sibling, the electric GLC-Class.

Joel Feder

Inside the electric C-Class looks nearly identical to that of the electric GLC-Class. The main attention-grabbing bit is the pillar-to-pillar screen that makes up the entire dashboard. It’s called Hyperscreen and it’s one piece of glass, one screen that measures in at 39.1 inches. Not opting for the Hyperscreen will put three separate screens under one single piece of glass covering the 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and 14-inch passenger touchscreen to all make up what Mercedes calls its Superscreen setup. The floating center console houses two cupholders and two wireless smartphone chargers with a space for a small bag below. The vents have nubs, there’s a real volume knob, and of course, real stalks. Look up and there’s an optional glass roof that can be segmented to be clear or opaque and has 162 illuminated stars embedded in the glass.

Joel Feder

The electric C-Class shares the electric GLC-Class’s running gear, which isn’t a bad thing. That translates to a dual-motor powertrain (with a motor at each axle) rated at 482 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque sent to all four wheels via a 2-speed transmission. It’s all powered by a 94-kWh (usable) battery. Performance should be similar to that of a V8-powered C-Class of a different era with an AMG badge despite this electric C-Class not wearing the storied letters. The 0-60 mph sprint checks in at 3.98 seconds while top speed is electronically limited to 130 mph. An available rear-wheel steering system dials in up to 4.5 degrees of angle in back to shrink the turning radius down to 36.7 feet and air suspension is said to smother the road while knowing what’s coming thanks to Google Maps integration.

The 2-speed transmission is the standout bit here, as it infiltrates the automaker’s electric lineup in the name of efficiency. Official range ratings aren’t out and won’t be until closer to launch, but expect just under 400 miles of range.

When the juice runs out the electric C-Class will be able to recharge quickly on a fast charger with a peak charge rate of 325 kW and ability to recharge from 10-80% in 22 minutes while adding up to about 200 miles of range in 10 minutes.

Mercedes hasn’t said how much the electric C-Class will cost when it arrives in the first half of 2027.

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