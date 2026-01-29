2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Is a Rolling Supercomputer With Heated Seatbelts

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is widely regarded as the pinnacle of automotive engineering. Back in 2022, even I called the gussied-up Maybach version “peak automobile.” Well, there’s a new, updated model in town. It promises to be the latest and greatest in driving enjoyment, design, luxury, and, like most things today, technology.

Mercedes pulled the wraps off the 2027 S500 4Matic, S580 4Matic, and S580e 4Matic today, heralding a not completely new, but largely refreshed, nipped, and tucked version of the German automaker’s flagship sedan. This is reportedly the most comprehensive update to a single S-Class generation, with more than 50% of the car reportedly redone.

The press release uses terms such as “first-class comfort,” “boardroom on wheels,” “state-of-the-art supercomputer,” “sublime driving,” and, because everything requires a massive screen nowadays, “Superscreen.” Then again, this car is a big deal, so I suppose these adjectives and visuals are necessary to make a punchy introduction.

Speaking of punchy, the new S-Class models will be powered by three new engines: a 3.0-liter inline-six codenamed M256 Evo that produces 442 horsepower and up to 472 pound-feet of torque in the S500, and a turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 that pumps out 530 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. Both engines feature a 23-hp integrated starter motor as part of the mild-hybrid system. The third mill is for the S580e plug-in hybrid sedan, and it pairs the six-cylinder from the S500 with a new and upgraded

electric motor for a total of 576 hp.

As expected, the S-Class employs the latest versions of Airmatic suspension and E-Active Body Control systems, but now features intelligent damping, which Mercedes claims is a “sophisticated innovation that can automatically adjust the damping system before respective thresholds are reached. The system differentiates between short, sharp road irregularities such as potholes, which are detected and communicated as warnings, and longer speed bumps that induce vertical body movement, where proactive damping adjustment can measurably enhance comfort.”

Styling and luxury go hand in hand with the S-Class, so the new model receives exterior updates, though, judging from these photos at least, they hardly stand out. The front fascia is new, featuring restyled headlights, a larger, illuminated grille, and a new, illuminated hood ornament. The grille is also covered in tiny, three-dimensional, three-pointed stars, just like in recent Maybach and EQ models. The technology powering the headlamps is also new: the Digital Light twin-star headlight system, debuting here, features adaptive ultra-range high beams and partial-beam technology. This sounds very similar to what I tested in an Audi recently, and that system is not yet deployable in the U.S. However, a Mercedes spokesperson confirmed that the “adaptive headlight system will be available in the U.S. for the first time.”

Inside, there’s a newly designed cabin, though its overall look and feel match those of the current EQ and Maybach models, with the Mercedes Superscreen stealing the spotlight. There’s really not much else going on, though the release mentions a powerful supercomputer that controls all aspects of the vehicle, as well as the launch of the fourth-generation MBUX system, which now uses AI from Google and Microsoft to enhance the relationship between the vehicle’s virtual assistant, the vehicle, and its occupants. And then there’s this: “The MBUX Virtual Assistant appears as a living avatar on the Zero Layer. It features dynamic colors and animations, along with two new avatar designs: “LittleBenz” with its expressive face for a stronger emotional connection, as well as a human-like avatar.”

One of my favorite features in the S-Class is that most of the surfaces you touch are heated, which is awfully nice, especially on a day like today, where it is -5 degrees outside. Now, however, even the seat belts are heated, along with the door armrest, center armrest, steering wheel, and seat. What a real treat. In the rear, there are two new MBUX remote controls for passengers to operate entertainment, HVAC, blinds, footrests, and other tech features.

