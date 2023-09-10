Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 Recalled for Turn Signals That May Not Work

In a shocking plot twist, neither of the brands recalling vehicles for inoperable turn signals are BMWs. According to Subaru and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 8,915 2022 Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86 might have turn signals that either work intermittently or not at all.

According to Subaru, when the affected taillights are exposed to intense sunlight (or other light sources) electromagnetic force (EMF) can be generated which can cause circuit voltage drops. If the voltage drops below a certain threshold, the car will detect a failure and disable the turn signals until the voltage returns to an acceptable level. Apparently, this doesn't affect headlights or brake lights.

When it does happen, drivers will notice rapid flashing indicators on the dashboard if they use their signals, similar to if you just have a bulb out.

Subaru

Subaru learned of the issue back in 2021 and began a joint investigation with its taillight supplier to find the cause. In April 2022, Subaru started building BRZs with revised taillights that no longer suffer the issue. However, in 2023, Subaru received notices from both the NHTSA and Transport Canada about customers being affected by the taillight issue. So a voluntary recall was issued to remedy any of the 2022 models that have potentially faulty taillights.

There are more affected Toyota GR86s (5,701) than Subaru BRZs (3,214), likely due to the GR86 selling better, as they both use the same taillights.

The fix is simple: dealerships will replace both taillight assemblies with remedied ones that feature larger value turn signal capacitors. Owners with affected taillights should be notified within the next month or so and they can then schedule their recall fix.

In the meantime, if your GR86/BRZ turn signals aren't working, you can replace the Toyota/Subaru badge with a BMW one and everyone behind you will understand.