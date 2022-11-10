Porsche Will Pay Some Owners $1,100 to Settle Over Bogus MPG Claims

Owners of 500,000 Porsche vehicles going back as far as 2005 may receive up to $1,100 as part of a settlement that the automaker lied about fuel economy in those cars. The settlement, which could total up to $80 million, was approved by a federal judge Wednesday.

Porsche has denied any wrongdoing in the settlement. At issue are Porsche vehicles that owners say illegally pollute or don’t meet advertised fuel economy figures. The settlement includes cars such as the Boxster and Cayman, 911 Carrera (and variants), Cayenne, Panamera, and Macan. Vehicles equipped with Sport+ modes are eligible for an additional $250 payout if a recall is completed on those cars.

In their complaint, lawyers argued that Porsche altered final rear axle ratios and emissions software in cars that were sold to consumers. Vehicles tested for emissions were materially different during testing lawyers claimed, and were equipped with hardware or software that improved efficiency by 6-8%, or 1-2 mpg in final testing.

Lawyers also said the cars equipped with Sport+ modes illegally polluted and did not meet federal requirements to be on sale. Although the settlement affects roughly 500,000 vehicles, lawyers said 110,000 claims had been submitted so far and nearly 14,000 models with Sport+ features were recalled.

For more information about the settlement, owners can go here.

"We are committed to providing our customers with transparent fuel economy and emissions data, and the agreement ensures that customers are fairly reimbursed for any fuel economy changes," Porsche said in a statement.