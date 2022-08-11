GM Shuts Down Orion Plant Thursday After Man Killed in Early Morning Fight

The War Zone
Police say one man is in custody and another man is dead after an early morning fight.

Aug 11, 2022
News
One man is dead and another man is in jail after a deadly fight between coworkers at the General Motors Orion Assembly facility early morning Thursday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office identified the dead man as Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac, Michigan.

Oakland County Sheriff's Office spokesman Steve Huber said the man in custody, who is 48 years old, could be charged with homicide Friday. Robertson worked for a cleaning service hired at the Orion Assembly facility for about seven months, according to the sheriff's office. Workers at the plant were told not to show up Thursday while investigators gathered evidence. Investigators said they recovered a weapon they say was used in the slaying but did not specify what that was.

Orion Assembly is the facility where GM builds its Chevy Bolt EV and EUV electric vehicles. The facility has been open since 1983 and employs more than 1,200 workers at its 4.3 million square foot facility. Orion is one of GM's most important assembly facilities and will produce the electric Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV pickups.

