Honda’s New 190-MPH Wind Tunnel Is One of the World’s Most Advanced

The ribbon has been cut at one of the most advanced aerodynamic research facilities in the world: Honda's new wind tunnel at its Transportation Research Center in East Liberty, Ohio. The facility itself is officially called the Honda Automotive Laboratories of Ohio, or HALO, and it's the automaker's first full-scale wind tunnel in the United States. Completed at an expense of $124 million, it's capable of wind speeds nearing 200 miles per hour, enabling the research of both racing cars and more conventional roadgoing machines. Along with its very big, very powerful fan, it also has a slew of modular technology enabling it to test a wide variety of vehicles in all kinds of conditions.

Honda says the tunnel is a very important feature of the brand's electric future, where aerodynamics will play an even larger role in vehicle development. As such, the tunnel is designed not only to help optimize automobile shapes to reduce drag but also to measure a car's acoustic signature. It can do all of this at a range of temperatures as well. Thanks to a massive heat exchanger, air temperatures from 50 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit can be achieved during testing.

The driving force behind this facility is a roughly 26-foot diameter fan powered by a 6,700-horsepower electric motor. Twelve massive carbon fiber blades accelerate the air to the extreme velocity listed above at 250 revolutions per minute. That may not sound very fast, but it's an extreme rotational speed for a fan of that size, hence the unbelievable amount of power needed to spin it up.