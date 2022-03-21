Honda’s New 190-MPH Wind Tunnel Is One of the World’s Most Advanced

What about computers, though? How is it possible to justify a 110,000-square foot, eighth-mile-long aerodynamic research facility at a time when computational flow dynamics, or CFD, is so good? Well, Honda engineers explained that simulating everything is not so simple. Computers need data from real-world testing to provide accurate simulations, and tunnels like HALO provide it like Honda never has been seen before. Information about airflow at a variety of temperatures and speeds can now be fed into this software to improve it, and while this makes CFD an ever-more valuable tool—especially for smaller companies who cannot afford time at a wind tunnel—it justifies the existence of advanced wind tunnels as well. Nothing beats real-world data.
The automaker says its own road cars, as well as vehicles from other manufacturers and race cars, will be tested at the facility. HALO has four secure customer bays to make it easy for other engineering organizations to utilize its tunnel. This, in addition to the speed at which the various conveyor belts and sensors can be reconfigured, makes it a valuable tool in the coming era of efficiency and electrification.
Plus, because Honda is launching this tunnel, we get even more pictures of people in white jumpsuits holding that mesmerizing smoke wand, too. Where can I get one of those? And don't tell me to get back into vaping.
