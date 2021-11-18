Watch a 23-Year-Old F1 Car Smash a New Indy Car’s Lap Time at Laguna Seca

Modern IndyCars are by no means slow, and according to a driver who's finished on the podium both there and in Formula One, more fun than F1. Even so, F1 cars are still faster around the same track, and just how much so was recently reiterated by the cameo of a 1998 McLaren MP4-13 at Laguna Seca. There, despite limited seat time, IndyCar rising star Patricio O'Ward still used it to set a lap time quicker than this year's IndyCar pole position.

The MP4-13 was the first McLaren designed under Adrian Newey, the acclaimed engineer whose cars have won 10 F1 World Constructors' Championships. This McLaren stands as the most recent car from Woking to achieve the feat, which it did in the hands of David Coulthard and Mika Häkkinen, and under the propulsion of a 3.0-liter Mercedes V10. Producing somewhere near 800 horsepower in a chassis weighing barely 1,300 pounds, it's considerably more powerful and lighter than IndyCar's Dallara DW12. And given both are downforce-heavy open-wheelers, the McLaren could only ever be quicker around the same track.