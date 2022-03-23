How Advancements in Tire Tech Are Injecting New Life Into Older Cars

After years of commuting, numerous runs through the canyons, and a couple of track days, the summer tires on our 2007 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 had definitely seen better days. Beyond the fact that the wear indicator was nearly flush with the tread, it was clear that the rubber itself had lost a step or two over time. Even under ideal conditions, the braking distances had grown, the turn-in response had become less urgent, and any feel that those tires had previously bestowed upon this steering rack was now long gone. Clearly, it was time to swap these puppies out for a new set, and that got me thinking about a conversation I’d had with a Bridgestone engineer while I was out at Willow Springs Raceway for the U.S. launch of the Maserati MC20 earlier this year. The company’s Potenza Sport is the factory-installed summer tire not only on Maserati’s new sports car, but also other exotics like the Lamborghini Huracán STO and Ferrari Roma. Horsepower, I posited to this engineer, is something that automakers seem to have collectively “solved” years ago; The trick these days is more about figuring out how to effectively use all of it, and that challenge is increasingly becoming tire manufacturers’ responsibility. The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Brad Iger

Granted, it’s his job to say this, but he insisted tire tech is up to the task and told me why. “The technology is evolving at a rate that’s almost like cell phones,” he said. “There are things we can do today that weren’t possible even just a few years ago.” While researching tire replacement options for the wagon a few weeks later, I discovered that Bridgestone now makes the Potenza Sport in the same staggered sizes as the Goodyear Eagle F1 summer tire that was originally equipped on the Magnum SRT-8. That got me wondering about how much tire design has changed since this Dodge was new, and what that might equate to a decade and a half later for a near-stock vehicle like this. And as Dale Harrigle, Bridgestone’s chief engineer for replacement tires in the Americas, explained to me recently, ditching older tires for new ones tends to have inherent benefits regardless of how much meat is left on the bone. “It’s especially true for tires that have seen a number of heat cycles from track days and spirited driving,” Harrigle said. “The rubber goes from what’s called a “green” state to the “cured” state during the manufacturing process, but that curing process never completely stops – it always continues to a small degree. When you heat the tire up during a track day or something like that, you accelerate that curing process through those heat cycles, and that’s why the grip degrades over time.”

Brad Iger

But after bolting up a set of these Potenza Sports, it’s clear the benefits go beyond just fresh materials. Improvements in steering feel and weight were immediately obvious even just plodding around town, and a quick jaunt out to the network of epic canyon roads in the Angeles Forest just a few miles northeast of downtown L.A. revealed noticeably sharper turn-in and more urgent braking response with no discernable compromise in ride quality or road noise. The Bridgestone rubber doesn’t wholly reinvent the car – which makes sense considering it was already on summer tires to begin with – but the performance improvements are tangible in comparison to the set that it was previously getting around on. And all things being equal, I also think it's fair to say that the car would out-perform another stock Magnum SRT-8 on the OE tire in the vast majority of real-world metrics. I was curious about how seemingly disparate parameters like noise and grip have been improved across the board over the years, so I asked Harrigle about how performance tire development has changed over the past decade or so. “A lot of our initial development work used to be done through trial and error,” Harrigle said. “The single biggest thing that we can do today that we couldn’t do 10 years ago involves digital modeling. We can model so much more of the tire performance and how the tire works with the vehicle as a system. We have robust digital models of things like the tire profile and the contact patch, and we’re moving that technology into additional areas like tread compounds. The balance of winter, wet, and wear performance of a tread compound can now be simulated on the computer to a substantial degree, along with things like hydroplaning characteristics and rolling resistance, he told me. “Just about every key performance parameter of the tire can be modeled to some extent before we ever build our first development tire, and the technology continues to improve all the time,” Harrigle said.

Brad Iger