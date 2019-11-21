Best Ultra-High Performance Tires: Enjoy Safe and Comfortable High-Speed Driving
An excellent performance tire makes it possible to accelerate and brake safely
- Best OverallMichelin Pilot Sport All-Season Performance Radial TireSummarySummary
Among durable ultra-high performance tires, this Michelin Pilot stands out. It features a 6-rib design that enhances cornering capabilities, while its Helio+ technology increases traction on wet roads.ProsPros
Its large rain grooves and 3D tread prevent hydroplaning. It contains a silica+ compound, which gives it an enhanced grip on light snow. Its Variable Contact Patch 3.0 ensures excellent control.ConsCons
The tire is pricey. It has poor traction in heavy icy conditions. It is noisy in some conditions.
- Best ValueMilestar All-Season Radial TireSummarySummary
If you’re on a tight budget, Milestar may be your best choice. The tire is sturdy enough for 149 mph speeds and has excellent handling and cornering capabilities. Its maximized tread pattern enhances performance in all seasons.ProsPros
The tire price is budget-friendly. Its wide ribs improve steadiness and grip. Its tread pattern increases the tire’s lifespan. It provides a tranquil riding experience.ConsCons
The tire has poor performance in muddy and snowy conditions. Its load capacity is very low. It has no tread life warranty.
- Honorable MentionAchilles ATR Sport Performance Radial TireSummarySummary
Featuring advanced 2nd Generation Radia technology, the Achilles ATR is designed for a smooth and peaceful ride. With a speed rating of W, this tire can effortlessly sustain speeds of up to 168 mph. Additionally, its interlocking tread improves stability and cornering performance.ProsPros
Its dB Silent Technology ensures reduced noise. The tire has excellent braking and accelerating capabilities. It has good traction on both dry and wet surfaces.ConsCons
Its grip on snowy and icy surfaces is not good. It has poor handling in muddy conditions.