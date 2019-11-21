Best Ultra-High Performance Tires: Enjoy Safe and Comfortable High-Speed Driving

Tips

When buying ultra-high performance tires, especially for racing or high-speed driving, consider the ones with V, W, and Y speed ratings. They have better handling, braking, accelerating, and cornering capabilities.

Most ultra-high-performance tires are best suited for summer use only since they prioritize dry surface gripping capabilities. If this is an issue for you, consider a modern performance tire that has similar capabilities in all seasons.

There are some factors you need to consider when buying ultra-high performance tires: the speed you crave, the surfaces you will be driving on, your budget, braking and accelerating capabilities, tire tread life, and fuel efficiency.

FAQs

Q: How often should I change my ultra-high performance tires?

A: Changing your performance tires depends mainly on your driving habits and the quality of the tires. However, it is recommended that you change your high-performance tires after every 20,000 to 30,000 miles.

Q: What is the difference between all-season and performance tires?

A: All-season tires are designed to handle different weather conditions all year long; more emphasis is put on snow traction, thus compromising speed. Performance tires, on the other hand, are tailored for enhanced high-speed handling, cornering, and braking.

Q: Do I need to rotate my performance tires?

A: Yes. Most manufacturers advise on rotating performance tires every six months or 5,000 miles. This practice ensures they wear evenly, increasing braking effectiveness and general performance.

Final Thoughts

Based on our extensive research, we recommend the Michelin Pilot Sport All-Season Performance Radial Tire. It is durable, has excellent traction and cornering capabilities, features safe braking, and has a Y speed rating.

However, for a budget-friendly performance tire, the Milestar All-Season Radial Tire stands out. It has everything you need in a performance tire and has a V speed rating.