This Saab 95 Wagon Has a 502-CI Big-Block V8, If You Can Believe That

Notably, despite looking like it’s more than ready to line up at the Christmas tree, there’s no word as to the car’s power numbers or any time slips from the drags. With that said, you’d expect the new setup to easily best the original 95’s 14.5 second 0-60 mph time and roughly 19-second quarter mile.

The car was previously listed for sale in 2016 for an asking price of $59,500, though there’s no word as to whether it actually sold at that price. As of the time of writing, bidding on the car today stands at $12,500, but with days left in the auction, expect the number to climb further from there.

Where some love quirky old Saabs for their oddball engines and curious design choices, others choose to undertake serious modifications to give these handsome European steeds serious performance even by modern standards. Whichever way you go, it’s easy to appreciate the classic lines of an automaker that has now long been passed by.



