625-HP Ford ‘Boss 300’ Inline-Six Destroys V8s Without Forced Induction

Let's cut to the chase on the wild mods; first of all, this does not have the stock head. It's a custom unit made by joining six separate segments from Boss 302 heads together. Apparently, the bore spacing is different, so the sections had to be individually cut up, welded, and epoxied back together before finally being bolted back onto the motor itself. That's not it, though.
On top of making a whole new head, the exhaust side of this new combination was further modified to increase flow. Most of the regular exhaust port area was milled away, and a plate with a raised port was installed in its place. With a clearer shot to the back of the valve, the exhaust flow was greatly increased, and interesting steps were taken on the intake to boost power as well. Instead of porting out the runners, they were partially filled in. This, according to Ellison, is in order to increase the air velocity down the port in an attempt to increase cylinder filling.
In addition to all of the port work, the valves are changed as well. The intake and exhaust valves are both titanium. Closed with help from triple-nested valve springs, the intake valve measures a massive 2.25 inches, and the exhaust comes in at an equally impressive 1.71 inches. They're opened by, bizarrely, two-piece pushrods that ride on roller lifters. Camshaft specifications aren't mentioned; however, the valvetrain features lightweight aluminum rocker arms and stud girdles to keep flex under control.