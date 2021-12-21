625-HP Ford ‘Boss 300’ Inline-Six Destroys V8s Without Forced Induction

Pushrod V8s dominated the American automotive performance scene in the 20th century, and they arguably still do today. Hot rodders have been modifying and hopping them up for decades, but there have always been other options. With far less aftermarket support, inline-six cylinders haven't historically gotten a lot of love in the U.S. However, that doesn't mean there aren't any ambitious builders who've modified the pedestrian motors into serious firebreathers; truly impressive engines like the "Boss 300" we see here.

An amalgamation of parts and homebrew engineering that has its roots in the 1970s, the Boss 300 is a rare, non-OEM engine based on the tried and true Ford 300. The 4.9-liter inline-six with a gear-driven valvetrain was found in a ton of vehicles from the Blue Oval; this one, though, is unlikely almost any other.

Reportedly designed by a drag racer and tinkerer named Sherman Sligh, the Boss 300 is engine design gone mad. Bored out 70-thousandths to 310 cubic inches and with a laundry list of modifications, this pushrod, naturally aspirated, 5.1-liter inline-six allegedly makes 625 horsepower. That's more than two horsepower per cubic inch, and even more horsepower per liter than the rev-happy F20C found in the USDM Honda S2000.

One of these motors has been rebuilt by Ken Ellison, a popular engine builder with a large following on social media. According to him, it's one of around 50 built, and its secret sauce revealed itself as the rebuild process took place.