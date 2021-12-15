Hemi-Swapped Plymouth Prowler for Sale Is the Hot Rod Chrysler Should’ve Built

With those looks and that engine, it just feels right.

By Peter Holderith
plymouth prowler hemi lead
Bring a Trailer
Peter Holderith View Peter Holderith's Articles

The Plymouth Prowler is one of the most eye-catching American cars of all time, but like many other design-centric vehicles, it isn't without its flaws. In this case, it's the drivetrain. Available strictly with a 3.5-liter V6 and a four-speed automatic transmission, the Prowler was never slow, but its performance and exhaust note aren't as good as it deserves in factory form.

The last Prowler was built in 2002, and ever since then people have been wedging V8s into their engine bays, as is the case with this car for sale today on Bring a Trailer. Featuring a third-generation, 6.1-liter Hemi, it's likely packing north of 425 horsepower thanks in part to an upgraded camshaft. It also has a few other important mods that are worth talking about.

Bring a Trailer
Bring a Trailer
Bring a Trailer
Bring a Trailer
Bring a Trailer

The V8, which was sourced as a crate engine, is paired to the car's stock rear-mounted transaxle. It has been upgraded with a new flexplate and torque converter, although neither of those parts necessarily makes the transaxle itself any hardier. The owner has also installed a shift kit for more aggressive gear changes and altered the rear-end ratio with a kit from a company called Prowler Pro. The new ratio isn't specified; however, it's safe to assume it's higher. 

A new three-inch exhaust with ceramic-coated headers backs up the Hemi, and an upgraded aluminum radiator helps cool it as well. To top it off, the owner has installed a hood scoop so everybody knows this is no regular Prowler—as if that wasn't obvious enough from the exhaust note:

If I were to buy this Prowler I would de-smoke the headlights so I could see at night, and probably find out if there's any way to get an upgraded transmission. Besides that, this thing looks pretty good. It's not in the Prince-spec purple, but we have to deal with what we got.

With 25,000 miles indicated, this Prowler is currently sitting at $32,001 with just four hours left to go on the clock. If I had to bet, that price is gonna make a solid jump before bidding ends. V8 Prowlers are the car's natural form, and it's hard to go wrong with them for fair-weather weekend cruising.

Bring a Trailer

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com.

MORE TO READ