Hemi-Swapped Plymouth Prowler for Sale Is the Hot Rod Chrysler Should’ve Built

The Plymouth Prowler is one of the most eye-catching American cars of all time, but like many other design-centric vehicles, it isn't without its flaws. In this case, it's the drivetrain. Available strictly with a 3.5-liter V6 and a four-speed automatic transmission, the Prowler was never slow, but its performance and exhaust note aren't as good as it deserves in factory form.

The last Prowler was built in 2002, and ever since then people have been wedging V8s into their engine bays, as is the case with this car for sale today on Bring a Trailer. Featuring a third-generation, 6.1-liter Hemi, it's likely packing north of 425 horsepower thanks in part to an upgraded camshaft. It also has a few other important mods that are worth talking about.