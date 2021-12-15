Hemi-Swapped Plymouth Prowler for Sale Is the Hot Rod Chrysler Should’ve Built

If I were to buy this Prowler I would de-smoke the headlights so I could see at night, and probably find out if there's any way to get an upgraded transmission. Besides that, this thing looks pretty good. It's not in the Prince-spec purple, but we have to deal with what we got.
With 25,000 miles indicated, this Prowler is currently sitting at $32,001 with just four hours left to go on the clock. If I had to bet, that price is gonna make a solid jump before bidding ends. V8 Prowlers are the car's natural form, and it's hard to go wrong with them for fair-weather weekend cruising.
