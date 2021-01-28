This Solar-Powered, Off-Grid Bike Can Bust Poachers Anywhere

One of the many reasons we can't have nice things, such as the black rhino, is poaching. That sucks, so people protecting the few remaining bits of wildlife not being bought up like tacky holiday souvenirs for super-rich and shameless people need the right equipment. Bush bikes are an incredibly helpful tool to get to animals at risk from poachers as fast as possible, especially where bigger vehicles might not be able to negotiate the landscape.

South Africa Wildlife College, a conservation project in its own right that trains other conservationists, has teamed up with lightweight off-road electric bike maker Cake to make an anti-poaching two-wheeler: the Kalk AP. Weighing only 80 kilograms, or 176 pounds, it pairs a 2.6-kilowatt-hour battery with a simple 11-kW motor that powers a chain drive for up to three hours of running. Every Kalk AP bike purchased by a Cake customer sends one directly to anti-poaching conservationists, along with a solar panel and power station kit that allow the bike to be charged off-grid, wherever patrols need to be most.