The Real-Life Auto Factory Riot Referenced in ‘Squid Game,’ Explained

This week Car Bibles strayed a bit from its core (DIY stories about junky project cars) to look into some pop culture references and answer random car-scene questions we've been curious about. Also, a lot of the writing staff has been sucked in by Squid Game and it turns out the show's "Dragon Motors" references a real and dramatic moment in near-past automotive history.

Part of the ‘Squid Game’ Plot Might Give You an Idea Why GM Korea Still Exists If you haven't seen the show yet, maybe skip this one. But it's not a huge spoiler to say that the main character finds himself in severe debt, laid off from the fictional “Dragon Motors.” In the show, the layoff, strike, and surrounding protests were brutal. In 2009 and in real life, something similar actually did happen in South Korea at a Ssangyong factory. As Car Bibles writer Kevin Williams explained: "American Squid Game viewers likely didn’t realize that the Dragon Motors plot device is directly analogous to the brutal Ssangyong factory closure and protest of 2009. For Koreans and Korean-speakers, it was probably more obvious, as the Korean characters that make Ssangyong, ‎쌍용, roughly translate to 'pair of dragons' or 'double dragons.'"

Here’s What It Means When Police Say They Have Certified Speedometers Perhaps you've never even noticed that most police car speedometers say "CERTIFIED" on them, but they do. We had a surprisingly hard time figuring out what exactly that means; none of the automakers selling police vehicles wanted to share insight. But the Michigan State Police (which conducts vehicle evaluations regularly) had some comments and context for us to solve the mystery.

These Obscure E46 BMWs Might Be Cooler Than the Mighty M3 The E46 M3 is a benchmark for style and performance to this day. It's basically the best version of one of BMW's best bodystyles. But there were also a few aftermarket-created E46 performance variants you should know about.

