Huge Stash of Classic Cars and Parts (and Parts Cars) Is Ready for the Picking

Such is the case with a large collection in Michigan once owned by the late Stanley Paurazas . An upcoming estate sale packs decades of Americana which were stockpiled by Mr. Paurazas, and while the auctioneers don't outline how the collection came to be, it's definitely a sight to see for shadetree mechanics.

There's not much more exciting than a good classic car find . Mounds of rare and collectible vehicles sit tucked away from the public , and whether they're in a garage, sitting in a driveway under a tarp, or piled up in someone's backyard, they're begging for someone like us to find 'em.

What's most interesting about the collection is that the vehicles' conditions range from fixer-upper to absolutely pristine. While some still have shiny paint and bright chrome plating, others are in various states of operation and repair. Some auction lot descriptions detail what the vehicles are missing—some, for example, need a whole new powertrain—while others qualify as a true, untouched "barn find."

Many of the vehicles appear to be in restorable shape. For example, the 1962 Chevy Corvair Loadside looks stunning from most angles, but the rear tailgate has suffered a bit of damage—and let's be honest, finding another won't be the easiest task in the world. Still, bidding for the Loadside is at $3,750 and climbing.

Other vehicles, like one of the two 1955 Plymouth Belvederes, are in a bit rougher shape with crumpled body panels indicative of an accident—that car has only commanded $57 so far. And, of course, there are the rides without titles. The listing for a beautiful 1948 Plymouth Deluxe says it has no title, though bidding has already reached $5,700 with time to spare.

The complete list of cars can be seen below: