Night Shift Through the Eyes of a British Truck Driver

When we think of truck drivers getting their jobs done on the road, we often imagine the long-haul routes on interstates hauling bulk cargo from depot to depot. However, there's more to trucking than that, and more countries on the map than just the United States. Tom, also known as @thelorryist on Twitter, decided to share what it's like going through an average shift as a lorry (truck) driver in the United Kingdom.

Tom's awake at 10 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, preparing coffee ahead of the hour journey to the depot for his shift at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday. Once on-site, the truck is given a thorough check in order to make sure everything's in shape for the day's work ahead. With that done, the digital tachograph is fired up to record the journey and ensure that rest periods and so on are complied with.

The load for the day is a refrigerated trailer—fresh cartons of milk for the day's trade at a series of supermarkets. Again, careful checks are par for the course to ensure the shift goes smoothly. It's also key to avoiding embarrassing mishaps when hooking up to the trailer. With everything attached, Tom is on the road half an hour into the shift.

On a run like this, the miles driven are only part of the work. The first store is 117 miles away, a couple of hours' journey, but there's more to do. On arrival, after backing up to the loading dock, Tom has to unload all the rolling cages holding the milk and re-load a stack of empty cages back onto the truck before driving off to the next store.