1997 Porsche Carrera For Sale With Barely 1,000 Miles On It

Detailer extraordinaire Larry Kosilla with Ammo NYC completed a full cleaning back of the car after it left Speed Sport Tuning, cataloging the process on his YouTube page. The Porsche has been cared for like a beloved pet and was pretty clean to start, and Kosilla showed it only had light swirls and scratches on the paint. Using a yellow pad and polish, he shined it up, revealing the full glory of its Speed Yellow finish and Aerokit bodywork. Inside, the sport seats have color-coded seat backs and are upholstered in black leather; matching yellow seat belts keep the passengers in place.

Service records show the car was shipped to Puerto Rico originally, and it only had 805 miles on it after the first three years. Let’s do some quick math: that means it has been driven less than 300 miles in the last two decades. As you might expect, this 993 C4S has not seen even a minor dent, and all of the factory panels are intact.

I hope the next time we see this beauty, it's on a winding country road stretching its legs.